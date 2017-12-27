2017 sky optics, Hong Kong

Our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong posted this composite image to EarthSky Facebook earlier this month. Matthew writes a blog on optical phenomena, visible in and around Hong Kong’s skies. This image represents his summing up for 2017:

1) 07/29 Iridescence Cloud

2) 07/08 CZA- Circumzenithal Arc

3) 08/05 Rainbow

4) 07/19 CHA- Circumhorizon Arc

5) 07/24 UTA- Upper Tangent Arc

6) 09/24 Twin Rainbow

7) 09/07 Lunar Corona

8 ) 07/13 Lunar Halo

9) 05/12 Sun Halo

10) 07/12 Moondog / Lunar Arhelic Circle

Thank you, Matthew!

Bottom line: Optical phenomena seen in the sky over Hong Kong in 2017.