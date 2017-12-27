2017 sky optics, Hong Kong

Our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong posted this composite image to EarthSky Facebook earlier this month. Matthew writes a blog on optical phenomena, visible in and around Hong Kong’s skies. This image represents his summing up for 2017:
1) 07/29 Iridescence Cloud
2) 07/08 CZA- Circumzenithal Arc
3) 08/05 Rainbow
4) 07/19 CHA- Circumhorizon Arc
5) 07/24 UTA- Upper Tangent Arc
6) 09/24 Twin Rainbow
7) 09/07 Lunar Corona
8 ) 07/13 Lunar Halo
9) 05/12 Sun Halo
10) 07/12 Moondog / Lunar Arhelic Circle
Thank you, Matthew!
Bottom line: Optical phenomena seen in the sky over Hong Kong in 2017.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.