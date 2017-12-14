menu
A grand night for the Geminids

By in Today's Image | December 14, 2017

Most who saw last night’s Geminid meteor shower reported a good display. Photos here.

“The Geminids are good,” reported veteran meteor observer Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, who captured this fireball as it fell on the morning of December 14. He said he still had 5 cameras running at the time he submitted this photo, but, he said: ” I pulled this one out, as it was too good to wait.”

The 2017 Geminid meteor shower was thought to have a better-than-average chance of producing a rich display, since the Geminids’ parent body – a strange rock-comet called 3200 Phaethon – is nearby. We haven’t received a lot of photos yet, but wanted to give you this early report on the shower. The peak was predicted for the morning of December 14, but, if you watch on the morning of December 15, you might still catch some meteors then, too.

Linda Cook in Manzanita, Oregon wrote: “I saw several small, shorter lasting Geminid meteors & then this one came as though right at me- large and beautiful! I was so excited!”

Alyssa King in Tennessee caught this meteor on the morning of December 14, 2017 and wrote: ” … one of the brighter meteors of the night.”

Wesley Loftis in Clarksville, Virginia caught this Gemind meteor on the morning of December 13, 2017. By all reports, December 13 was also a good display.

View larger. | Stephanie Longo near Pikes Peak, Colorado caught these 3 meteors on the morning of December 13, 2017. She wrote: “I saw many, many beautiful meteors…”

Bottom line: Photos of 2017’s Geminid meteor shower.

