A grand night for the Geminids

The 2017 Geminid meteor shower was thought to have a better-than-average chance of producing a rich display, since the Geminids’ parent body – a strange rock-comet called 3200 Phaethon – is nearby. We haven’t received a lot of photos yet, but wanted to give you this early report on the shower. The peak was predicted for the morning of December 14, but, if you watch on the morning of December 15, you might still catch some meteors then, too.
Bottom line: Photos of 2017’s Geminid meteor shower.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.