Venus and bright stars, east before sunup

By in Today's Image | September 1, 2017

From our friend Tom Wildoner, a single shot of the morning stars in the sunrise direction. He added labels to help you identify some of the brighter objects on your morning commute!

Photo taken August 30, 2017 by Tom Wildoner. Visit Tom at LeisurelyScientist.com. He took the photo from the U.S. state of Pennsylvannia, but Venus and these stars can be seen from around the world now, in the direction of sunrise, before the sun comes up.

Tech Specs: Canon 6D, Canon EF17-40mm f/4L USM, tripod mounted, 3.2 second shot, ISO 3200, f/4 and 24mm. Date: August 30, 2017 Image Location: 41.048399, -75.747473 (cut and paste into Google).

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

