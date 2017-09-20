menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

261,641 subscribers and counting ...

Triple lightning hits the sea

By in Today's Image | September 20, 2017

Roberto Porto captured this image on September 15. He’s on the island of Tenerife, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off West Africa.

Image by Roberto Porto on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Sun over Earth's equator at equinox

6 hours ago

Hazy light pyramid in east? False dawn

2 days ago

Tonight

Sun over Earth’s equator at equinox

Today's Image

Triple lightning hits the sea

Triple lightning hits the sea

We're Social all the time