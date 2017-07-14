menu
Big sunspot at sunset

By in Today's Image | July 14, 2017

Neeti Kamthekar captured this photo of the lone sunspot that’s been making its way across the sun in recent days. In reality, the sun’s own spin is causing its apparent movement.

Photo by Neeti Kumthekar. Thank you, Neeti!

Warning: It’s dangerous to your eyes to look directly at the sun or aim a camera its way. Irreversible eye damage can result. Be very cautious when trying the techniques suggested in the article below.

Sunrise or sunset photography: Shooting into the sun

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

