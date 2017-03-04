menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

246,899 subscribers and counting ...

Star party fun

By in Today's Image | March 4, 2017

An astronomer’s red headlamp leaves a streak on this time-exposure photo of the northern sky.

North Carolina’s Fort Macon State Park host a monthly dark night astronomy program open to the public. With the help of the Crystal Coast Star Gazers Group, scopes are set up for public viewing. In this photo, group member Fred Angeli”s headlamp leaves a streak of light as he approaches his scope to focus on the night sky. Photo by Doug Waters.

Looking for a star party in your area? Try our Astro Festivals, Star Parties, Workshops page, or EarthSky’s Best Places for Stargazing.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon hides Aldebaran on March 4

4 hours ago

Venus’ retrograde starts March 2

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon hides Aldebaran on March 4

Today's Image

Star party fun

Star party fun

We're Social all the time