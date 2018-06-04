menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

273,984 subscribers and counting ...

Shelf cloud over Florida

By in Today's Image | June 4, 2018

People see and photograph shelf clouds most often when these clouds are moving just ahead of intense lines of thunderstorms.

Shelf cloud bringing rain on Ormond Beach, Florida, on June 1, 2018. Rita Addison wrote: “I watched it move over us, taking many pictures in stages. So excited … wanted to share.” Thanks, Rita!

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Find the Crow, Cup and Water Snake

4 hours ago

Moon, Saturn, Mars before dawn June 1-3

4 days ago

Tonight

Find the Crow, Cup and Water Snake

Today's Image

Shelf cloud over Florida

Shelf cloud over Florida

We're Social all the time





2018 EarthSky Fundraiser

Hello, friends of the Earth and sky! We need you and your support to keep going.

Would you consider

donating?

If you've already donated, we apologize for the popup and greatly appreciate your support.