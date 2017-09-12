menu
Last night’s moon over Freedom Tower

By in Today's Image | September 12, 2017

Photo taken from Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey.

The moon rising on September 11, 2017 via Gowri Lakshminarayanan in Jersey City, New Jersey. He wrote: “This is a 21-image composite of the rising waning gibbous moon (~63%) over the Freedom Tower in New York. I’ve done many composites in the past, but this one is really special to me, and I made it as a mark of respect for those innocent lives lost 16 years back and to express my solidarity towards the people of New York and USA.”

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

