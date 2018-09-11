menu
Rainbow over Penang Island, Malaysia

By in Today's Image | September 11, 2018

Joey Zahari Mawi caught this amazing cloud and rainbow last Saturday – September 8, 2018 – before the sunset.

Photo by Joey Zahari Mawi. Thanks, Joey!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

