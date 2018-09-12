Aurora alien and storm trooper

Göran Strand posted this (processed) photo to EarthSky Facebook this week, taken during the September 10, 2018 G2-class geomagnetic storm that sparked magnificent auroras over Earth’s northern latitudes. It’s an example of pareidolia, or seeing patterns in nature where, in reality, none exist. Goran wrote:

We had a truly amazing northern light here in northern Sweden. I did a 180° panorama of the sky to capture the entire band stretching through zenith. While editing, I tried some different options to present the photo and suddenly when I mirrored the photo and put them side by side, I did see both something familiar but also something out of this world. When mirrored, the clouds and the northern lights at the top formed a face that looks like an alien, and at the bottom a storm trooper is clearly visible. http://www.astrofotografen.se/ http://instagram.com/Astrofotografen http://twitter.com/Astrofotografen

Thanks, Göran!

NOAA forecasters had predicted the geomagnetic event that began during the night of September 10, when a solar wind stream – a stream of charged particles from the sun – hit Earth’s magnetic field.

Bottom line: Alien? Storm trooper? Nah. An aurora photo showing examples of pareidolia.