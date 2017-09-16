menu
Outer space

By in Today's Image | September 16, 2017

“I’m a daydreamer and a nightthinker,” wrote photographer Manuel Dietrich.

“Outer Space” by Manuel Dietrich Photography.

Manuel Dietrich, who lives in a small village in western Germany, posted this photo at EarthSky Facebook this week. He wrote:

This shot was entirely edited with one of my presets. Go check them out if you haven’t done so yet and don’t forget to use the hashtag #MDPfeature on Instagram for a chance to be featured.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

Outer space

