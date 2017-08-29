Old Faithful geyser at night

One of the side benefits of last week’s eclipse has been that astrophotographers from around the globe came to the American West, especially around Wyoming, where the Astronomical League held its annual meeting (AstroCon 2017), just before eclipse day. Many astrophotographers then spent extra time in that part of the country, capturing photos of famous landmarks. Here’s a photo of Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park from one of our favorite photographers, Yuri Beletsky of Chile. He posted this at EarthSky Facebook on Sunday, August 27 and wrote:

Majestic Old Faithful under the stars in Yellowstone National Park :) I was truly fascinated by the scene! I’ve seen it so many times in text books and all over Internet, but it was my first time at the site. Watching it from such a close distance is a magical experience! On the images you can see numerous starts on the foreground including Polaris (upper right).

The foreground is actually illuminated by near artificial light coming from nearby hotels / facilities.

To suppress the light contamination, I used innovative ‘Clear Sky’ Optolong Filter for my Nikon D810a. Feel free to check it out if you’re in similar conditions. I hope you’ll enjoy it, too.