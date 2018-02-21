Geir-Inge Buschmann – a nature photographer in Tromsø, Norway – posted this photo at EarthSky Facebook on February 19, 2018, and wrote:
We’re enjoying cold clear nights, with some fine northern lights. Last night we went out to Oldervika outside Tromsø, and had some fun with our headlamps.
Thank you, Geir-Inge!
