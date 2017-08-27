Fred Espenak – the person who generously provided EarthSky readers with so many articles about the August 21 total solar eclipse – wrote:
Get ready for the new summer blockbuster Jurassic Park 5 – The Eclipse.
Not a photoshop composite!
I just couldn’t resist this T-Rex statue in front of the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College so I positioned an automated camera under him to shoot his portrait during the eclipse!
Fred Espenak is a scientist emeritus at Goddard Space Flight Center. For decades, he has been NASA’s expert on eclipses. Fred maintains NASA’s official eclipse web site (eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov) as well as his personal web site on eclipse photography (mreclipse.com).
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.