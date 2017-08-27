menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

259,828 subscribers and counting ...

Jurassic Park 5 – The Eclipse!

By in Today's Image | August 27, 2017

Just kidding. There’s really no movie by this name. But there should be, don’t you think? Photo by Fred Espenak, aka Mr. Eclipse.

Photo taken August 21, 2017 by Fred Espenak – aka Mr. Eclipse – at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College, Wyoming.

Fred Espenak – the person who generously provided EarthSky readers with so many articles about the August 21 total solar eclipse – wrote:

Get ready for the new summer blockbuster Jurassic Park 5 – The Eclipse.

Not a photoshop composite!

I just couldn’t resist this T-Rex statue in front of the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College so I positioned an automated camera under him to shoot his portrait during the eclipse!

Fred Espenak is a scientist emeritus at Goddard Space Flight Center. For decades, he has been NASA’s expert on eclipses. Fred maintains NASA’s official eclipse web site (eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov) as well as his personal web site on eclipse photography (mreclipse.com).

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Orion and Sirius the Dog Star

7 hours ago

Moon, Jupiter, Spica again on August 25

2 days ago

Tonight

Orion and Sirius the Dog Star

Today's Image

Jurassic Park 5 – The Eclipse!

Jurassic Park 5 – The Eclipse!

We're Social all the time