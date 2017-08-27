Fred Espenak – the person who generously provided EarthSky readers with so many articles about the August 21 total solar eclipse – wrote:

Get ready for the new summer blockbuster Jurassic Park 5 – The Eclipse. Not a photoshop composite! I just couldn’t resist this T-Rex statue in front of the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College so I positioned an automated camera under him to shoot his portrait during the eclipse!

Fred Espenak is a scientist emeritus at Goddard Space Flight Center. For decades, he has been NASA’s expert on eclipses. Fred maintains NASA’s official eclipse web site (eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov) as well as his personal web site on eclipse photography (mreclipse.com).