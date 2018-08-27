menu
Is this the moon? No, it’s Venus

By in Today's Image | August 27, 2018

Venus is now catching up to Earth in its smaller orbit. It’ll pass between us and the sun on October 26. Between now and then, people peering through telescopes will see Venus wane in phase, like a tiny, featureless crescent moon.

Prabhakaran A from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates captured the planet Venus at greatest eastern elongation – 45.9 degrees from the sun on our sky’s dome – on August 17, 2018. We are able to see Venus and Mercury exhibit phases, because their orbits around the sun are inside the orbit of Earth. Thus, sometimes, their lighted faces are turned partly (or entirely) away from us.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

