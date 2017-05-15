Circumzenithal arc over Surrey, England

Tony Bowman in Surrey, England wrote on Sunday:
I captured this amazingly bright circumzenithal arc (aka: ‘upside down rainbow’) yesterday afternoon in the skies above Surrey, England. It was very bright and accompanied by a glorious sundog on one side, which was too bright for my phone to capture the colors.
