Marc Toso captured this image on October 9, 2017 and wrote:
About one hour west of Salt Lake City in the West Desert there are several natural springs, this is place is called Horseshoe Spring.. This is a wonderful area because it is not much of a drive yet the light pollution is very minimal. The worst is from the highway to the north, which is visible in this image.
The water was very still allowing for a an almost perfect reflection of the night sky. The seven bright stars of the Big Dipper, part of the Ursa Major constellation, were mirrored in the water.
Nikon D810a
Rokinon 24mm f/1.4 @1.4
A RAW file was opened in Adobe Photoshop and adjustments were made using the Curves tool.
Thank you, Marc.
Visit Marc Toso’s photography website AncientSkys.com
Bottom line: Photo of the Big Dipper over Horseshoe Spring, Utah.
