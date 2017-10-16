menu
Big Dipper over Horseshoe Spring, Utah

By in Today's Image | October 16, 2017

The famous Big Dipper asterism, caught mirrored in Horseshoe Spring, one of many natural hot springs in Utah’s West Desert.

Photo by Marc Toso of AncientSkys.com

Marc Toso captured this image on October 9, 2017 and wrote:

About one hour west of Salt Lake City in the West Desert there are several natural springs, this is place is called Horseshoe Spring.. This is a wonderful area because it is not much of a drive yet the light pollution is very minimal. The worst is from the highway to the north, which is visible in this image.

The water was very still allowing for a an almost perfect reflection of the night sky. The seven bright stars of the Big Dipper, part of the Ursa Major constellation, were mirrored in the water.

Nikon D810a

Rokinon 24mm f/1.4 @1.4

A RAW file was opened in Adobe Photoshop and adjustments were made using the Curves tool.

Thank you, Marc.

Visit Marc Toso’s photography website AncientSkys.com

Bottom line: Photo of the Big Dipper over Horseshoe Spring, Utah.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

