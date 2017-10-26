Marc Toso captured this image on October 21, 2017. He wrote:
The Little Grand Canyon is a spectacular canyon in the San Rafael Swell of Utah. It’s not very far from the town of Price, yet light pollution is minimal, especially if photographing to the south. On this particular night beautiful red and green airglow was captured by the camera. Airglow can sometimes be faintly visible to the naked eye, but long exposures modern digital sensors are sensitive to recording it. Both the green and red colors are from oxygen at from different heights of the atmosphere.
Read more about airglow from Atmospheric Optics
Read more about Little Grand Canyon in Utah
Visit Marc Toso’s website, AncientSkys.com
Bottom line: Photo of airglow over Little Grand Canyon, Utah.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.