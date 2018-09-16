menu
You can still see 4 evening planets

By in Today's Image | September 16, 2018

We’ve been treated for several months now to the sight of 4 bright planets in our evening sky. Although Mars isn’t as bright now as it was, all 4 planets are still up there after sunset, visible from across Earth.

View larger. | Martin Marthadinata in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, caught the planets on September 8, 2018. He wrote: “Hi, EarthSky … I captured the 4 planets … it was a great moment and clear night sky.”

Thank you, Martin!

Read more: EarthSky’s guide to the bright planets

Watch for the moon to sweep by the planets Saturn and Mars from September 17 to 19. Read more.

Bottom line: September 2018 still has 4 bright planets visible after sunset.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

