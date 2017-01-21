menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

238,325 subscribers and counting ...

X marks the spot

By in Today's Image | January 21, 2017

A beautiful morning in Northern Norway.

Tommy Richardsen captured this image in Oksfjord, Northern Norway. He said:

The ice was way too thin to walk on, so had to bring out the telephoto lens.

Beautiful Tommy! Thank you.

Bottom line: Photo of thin ice in Oksfjord, Northern Norway.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Star-hop from Pegasus to Andromeda galaxy

11 hours ago

Moon, Jupiter, Spica January 18-20 before dawn

2 days ago

Tonight

Star-hop from Pegasus to Andromeda galaxy


Today's Image

X marks the spot

X marks the spot

We're Social all the time