menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

251,541 subscribers and counting ...

Nature’s red, white, and blue

By in Today's Image | May 25, 2017

Memorial Day weekend is ahead here in the U.S. Have a happy one! Photo by Marcia White Bower.

Photo via Marcia White Bower.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Why you won't see the new supermoon

3 hours ago

Which moon phase best for stargazing?

2 days ago

Tonight

Why you won’t see the new supermoon

Today's Image

Nature’s red, white, and blue

Nature’s red, white, and blue

We're Social all the time