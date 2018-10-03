Moon and fogbow

Eileen Claffey captured the moon and a fogbow on the morning of September 30, 2018, near Lake Wickaboag in central Massachusetts.

Fogbows are rainbow’s cousins, made by much the same process, but with the small water droplets inside a fog instead of larger raindrops. Because the water droplets in fog are so small, fogbows have only weak colors or are colorless.

