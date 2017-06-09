Milky Way over Mount Abu Observatory

The Mount Abu InfraRed Telescope is India’s first major facility specifically designed for ground-based infrared observations of celestial objects. The observatory is 5,512 feet (1,680 meters) above sea level, on top of the Gurushikhar peak of Aravali range, in Mount Abu, a hill resort in Rajasthan, India.

Nikunj Rawal captured this image on June 1, 2017 at 1:30 a.m. Thanks for sharing it with us Nikunj!

Bottom line: Photo of the Milky Way over India’s Mount Abu Observatory.