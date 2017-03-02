Milky Way over Nubble Light

Jatin captured this image of the Cape Neddick lighthouse, aka Nubble Light in the pre-dawn hours on February 27, 2017.

Here’s some info from Jatin about his image:

Camera: Nikon D750 with Nikkor 50mm f/1.8

Tripod : Vanguard Alta Pro 263AT with XCSOURCE® Pro ballhead

Total 41 images are used to get this final result. Processed in LR and PS.

Sky : 5 images – each image is a stack of 7 images to reduce noise.

F/2 : 5 Sec : ISO-6400

Foreground : 6 images for Foreground

F/4 : 30 Sec : ISO-1600