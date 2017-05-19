Martin Marthadinata wrote from East Java, Indonesia:
I captured the Milky Way when I traveled to Mount Ijen, Banyuwangi East Java, Indonesia.
Besides its night sky, there’s another reason to travel to this volcano complex. Ijen is known for an electric-blue flame, shown in the photo below. Read about Ijen’s blue flame here.
Thank you, Martin!
Bottom line: Milky Way over Ijen Volcano.
