menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

251,507 subscribers and counting ...

Milky Way over Ijen Volcano

By in Today's Image | May 19, 2017

Since National Geographic ran a story on the electric-blue flame of Ijen Volcano, tourism has increased. Seeing the night sky is another reason to go!

Photo taken April 27, 2017 by Martin Marthadinata.

Martin Marthadinata wrote from East Java, Indonesia:

I captured the Milky Way when I traveled to Mount Ijen, Banyuwangi East Java, Indonesia.

Besides its night sky, there’s another reason to travel to this volcano complex. Ijen is known for an electric-blue flame, shown in the photo below. Read about Ijen’s blue flame here.

Thank you, Martin!

Ijen’s blue flame. It’s not lava. It’s the combustion of sulphuric gases and when they come in contact with the air. The gases ignite, sending the flames up. Some of the gases like you see on this picture condense into liquid sulphur, that why it gives the feeling of lava flowing. Photo via Wanderlust East Java, which also has a lot of background on this phenomenon.

Bottom line: Milky Way over Ijen Volcano.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Look for the beautiful Northern Crown

8 hours ago

Find the Omega Centauri star cluster

2 days ago

Tonight

Look for the beautiful Northern Crown

Today's Image

Milky Way over Ijen Volcano

Milky Way over Ijen Volcano

We're Social all the time