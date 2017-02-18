menu
Michigan sun halo

By in Today's Image | February 18, 2017

Walter Elliot captured this enormous sun halo over Grand Haven, Michigan on February 16, 2017.

Image via Walter E. Elliot

It surely does make the lighthouse took tiny!

What makes a halo around the sun?

Thanks for sharing this with us Walter.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

