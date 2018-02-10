menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

266,544 subscribers and counting ...

Martian dust cascades

By in Space | Today's Image | February 10, 2018

This image from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) shows streaks forming on slopes when dust cascades downhill.

Image of a dust cascades on Mars via NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona. The scale is 9.8 inches (25 cm) per pixel.

NASA released this image on February 8, 2018, It was taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) spacecraft, which has been orbiting Mars since 2006. The image shows streaks forming on slopes of the Martian surface when dust cascades downhill.

According to NASA:

These streaks are often diverted by the terrain they flow down. This one has split into many smaller streaks where it encountered minor obstacles …The dark streak is an area of less dust compared to the brighter and reddish surroundings.

These streaks fade away over decades as more dust slowly settles out of the Martian sky.

Scientists dont know what triggers these avalanches, but suggest it might be related to sudden warming of the planet’s surface, perhaps at times of seasonal change (yes, Mars has four seasons, as Earth does).

Read more: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Preparing for Years Ahead

Artist’s concept NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting Mars for 12 years. In this illustration, the orbiter is seen as passing above a portion of the planet called Nilosyrtis Mensae. Image via NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Bottom line: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image showing streaks that formed on slopes on planet Mars, after dust cascaded downhill.

Via NASA.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Where is Elon Musk's car going?

9 mins ago

Elon Musk, on Falcon Heavy's triumphant launch

3 days ago

Tonight

Moon closest to Saturn before sunup February 11

Today's Image

Martian dust cascades

Martian dust cascades

We're Social all the time