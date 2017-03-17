Last night’s successful SpaceX launch

The tweets below, from @SpaceX on Twitter, tell the story of last night’s successful launch.
Liftoff! https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/serafPcpy2
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2017
Back live for final burn and satellite deployment ? https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/8FtMsb9ITp
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2017
Successful deployment of @EchoStar XXIII to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/LpPWLo8YMN
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 16, 2017
