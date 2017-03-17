menu
Last night’s successful SpaceX launch

By in Today's Image | March 17, 2017

After standing down due to high winds, SpaceX chose March 16 for its EchoStar XXIII launch. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket delivered EchoStar XXIII, a commercial communications satellite, for EchoStar Corporation, to a geostationary transfer orbit.

Richard Benzinger in Crescent Beach, Florida caught the March 16, 2017 SpaceX launch of Echostar XXIII from Cape Canaveral, shooting southeast. The bright object above the launch was the moon! Thanks, Richard!

The tweets below, from @SpaceX on Twitter, tell the story of last night’s successful launch.

Deborah Byrd

