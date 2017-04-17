Lyrid meteor shower has begun

Stefan Nilsson wrote at EarthSky Facebook yesterday:

The Lyrid meteor shower show has begun!

From this day and 10 days forward, you may be able to see a lot of shootings stars. The peak is about April 21 through April 23 or 24. This year, 2017, seems like a good chance to see them since the moon won’t be in the way this time.

One may only hope for some clear skies this coming weekend.

Happy hunting!