Lyrid meteor shower has begun

Stefan Nilsson wrote at EarthSky Facebook yesterday:
The Lyrid meteor shower show has begun!
From this day and 10 days forward, you may be able to see a lot of shootings stars. The peak is about April 21 through April 23 or 24. This year, 2017, seems like a good chance to see them since the moon won’t be in the way this time.
One may only hope for some clear skies this coming weekend.
Happy hunting!
Thank you, Stefan!
