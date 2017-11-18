menu
Leonid over Georgia

By in Today's Image | November 18, 2017

Steve Royer captured this meteor on the morning of November 18, 2017 in Saint. Marys, Georgia.

Image via Steve Royer.

Steve wrote:

After 450 timelapse shots this morning, starting about 1 a.m., this was the only catch. Taken in my backyard facing east-northeast, in Saint Marys, Georgia.

Read about November’s Leonid meteor shower.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

