Last night’s smallest full moon

It was the smallest full moon of 2017, but still as gorgeous as any full moon. EarthSky community members’ photos here. Thanks to all who contributed!
Read: 2017’s smallest full moon on June 9
Farman Shams in Pakistan wrote on June 9: “Read your article about smallest full moon due to lunar apogee, so I captured tonight’s full moon and compared it with last year’s supermoon.”
Eliot Herman in Tuscon also compared the June full moon with the November 2016 supermoon. He wrote: “A comparison of the closest supermoon since 1948 on November 14, 2016 with farthest mini-moon on June 9, 2017. Both images captured with a Questar telescope and a Nikon D800 camera. The images were combined with Photoshop.”
Chander Devgun in India wrote: “Moon rising!!”
Zefri Besar in Brunei Darussalam caught the moon – just past full – near Saturn on the morning of June 10, 2017.
Martin Marthadinata in Indonesia wrote: “Hi, EarthSky. Today I have shot beautiful mini-full-moon rising behind Mount Arjuna, East Java Indonesia, just one hour after moonrise. Fortunately, clouds block the moonlight so that the rays are not over-exposed.”
Ken Gallagher Photography in Arizona caught the moon on Friday morning – June 9, 2017 – when it was closest to full and also smallest as seen from the U.S.