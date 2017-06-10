menu
Last night’s smallest full moon

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | June 10, 2017

It was the smallest full moon of 2017, but still as gorgeous as any full moon. EarthSky community members’ photos here. Thanks to all who contributed!

Read: 2017’s smallest full moon on June 9

Farman Shams in Pakistan wrote on June 9: “Read your article about smallest full moon due to lunar apogee, so I captured tonight’s full moon and compared it with last year’s supermoon.”

Eliot Herman in Tuscon also compared the June full moon with the November 2016 supermoon. He wrote: “A comparison of the closest supermoon since 1948 on November 14, 2016 with farthest mini-moon on June 9, 2017. Both images captured with a Questar telescope and a Nikon D800 camera. The images were combined with Photoshop.”

Chander Devgun in India wrote: “Moon rising!!”

Zefri Besar in Brunei Darussalam caught the moon – just past full – near Saturn on the morning of June 10, 2017.

Crepuscular rays from full moonlight, in Hong Kong, morning of June 10, 2017 via Matthew Chin.

Martin Marthadinata in Indonesia wrote: “Hi, EarthSky. Today I have shot beautiful mini-full-moon rising behind Mount Arjuna, East Java Indonesia, just one hour after moonrise. Fortunately, clouds block the moonlight so that the rays are not over-exposed.”

Ken Gallagher Photography in Arizona caught the moon on Friday morning – June 9, 2017 – when it was closest to full and also smallest as seen from the U.S.

