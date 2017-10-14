menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

266,822 subscribers and counting ...

ISS over Puget Sound, Washington

By in Human World | Today's Image | October 14, 2017

Photographer John Nelson used NASA’s SpotTheStation website to learn when the International Space Station would make a high pass in his sky. This image is the result.

Photo by John Nelson.

It’s possible not only to see the International Space Station passing overhead, appearing as a “star” that crosses your night sky, but also – if you have the right equipment – to capture it photographically. John Nelson in Puget Sound, Washington did that on October 10, 2017. John wrote:

I receive notifications from the NASA SpotTheStation website when the ISS will be passing overhead. Tonight was a very high pass at 78 degrees maximum height from west-northwest to east-southeast. Being that high meant it would be about the best photographic opportunity I was likely to get.

We had a beautiful clear night. Ideal conditions.

The ISS moves at 7.7 km/sec. It’s relatively easy to manually track but focusing can be tricky. On this night, it was the brightest object in the sky by far … for the three minutes that it was visible.

Nikon D810, Sigma 150-600mm lens with Sigma 1.4x teleconverter mounted on a gimbled tripod.

EXIF: 1/2000sec, F/9, ISO 1000

RAW images processed in lightroom to export as jpeg. Minor tweaks to lighting to bring out background stars.

Thank you, John!

Bottom line: International Space Station over Puget Sound, October, 2017.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

ISS over Puget Sound, Washington

8 hours ago

Today in science: The Day of 6 Billion

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon occults Regulus on October 15

Today's Image

ISS over Puget Sound, Washington

ISS over Puget Sound, Washington

We're Social all the time