menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

266,902 subscribers and counting ...

ISS over Idaho’s Wood River Valley

By in Today's Image | January 27, 2018

On a cold January night, Nils Ribi captured the path of the International Space Station (ISS) in the southern sky over the Wood River Valley of Idaho.

Image via Nils Ribi.

Nils wrote:

Last night [January 25, 2018] the International Space Station (ISS) flew over the southern sky of the Wood River Valley of Idaho for three minutes from 7:27 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. I was able to capture its path in six 30-second exposures … that I combined into this one photo. The clear sky and a bright waxing gibbous moon at 65% full made for a nice show. And an iridium flare from a satellite below the ISS was a nice addition.

Thank you Nils!

For help spotting the ISS in your night sky, go to NASA’s Spot the Station.

Bottom line: Photo of the International Space Station (ISS) crossing the night sky over Wood River Valley, Idaho.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon near Aldebaran January 26 and 27

2 days ago

Half-lit quarter moon on January 24

4 days ago

Tonight

Moon near Aldebaran January 26 and 27

Today's Image

ISS over Idaho’s Wood River Valley

ISS over Idaho’s Wood River Valley

We're Social all the time