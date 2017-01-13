menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

237,746 subscribers and counting ...

Into the storm

By in Today's Image | January 13, 2017

Manish Mamtani was traveling by motorcycle, coming back from Yellowstone National Park in late 2016, when he captured this photo.

Imagine seeing this storm on your road ahead? Especially if you were on a motorcycle? Manish Mamtani said that, after taking this photo, he and his companion plowed ahead into the storm:

We went into it and were greeted by strong wind and some hail as well … it was some experience that I will remember for quite some time!

Thank you, Manish!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

New Year's Eve, in the Julian calendar

3 hours ago

When does full moon happen for you?

2 days ago

Tonight

New Year’s Eve, in the Julian calendar


Today's Image

Into the storm

Into the storm

We're Social all the time