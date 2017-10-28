menu
Photos: Observe the Moon Night

By and in Today's Image | October 28, 2017

Saturday night is International Observe the Moon Night, and EarthSky community members from around the world sent photos, reminding us that we all see the same moon.

Talha Zia of Karachi, Pakistan captured this image of the October 28 moon. Actually, this is 34 images, cropped and stacked. Thank you, Talha!

October 28 moon from Nanarup, Western Australia via Andrea Deegan. Notice the change in orientation from Northern Hemisphere photos on this page. Andrea wrote: “Tonight’s moon for International Moon observing. A group from the local camera club planned an evening of star-gazing and moon-watching, but unfortunately the weather was not co-operating. This was a fleeting image at about 6:30 p.m., just before sundown, between the fast-moving clouds.” Thank you, Andrea.

October 28 moon via Jenney Disimon in Sabah, North Borneo. From her location, she wrote, “The moon was 56.2% illuminated at 9:30 p.m.” Thanks, Jenney!

October 28 moon from Mohammad AlOtaibi in Saudi Arabia. Thanks, Mohammad!

Bottom line: Photos from International Observe the Moon Night 2017.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

