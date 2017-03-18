New mosaic of Orion Nebula

This new mosaic image of the Orion Nebula – created by astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope – was released yesterday (March 17, 2017) by ESA. The large composite image of the nebula’s central region is a combination of visual and near-infrared data.
The Orion Nebula is the closest region of star formation, only 1,400 light-years away from Earth. As ESA described it in a statement:
It is a turbulent place — stars are being born, planetary systems are forming and the radiation unleashed by young massive stars is carving cavities in the nebula and disrupting the growth of smaller, nearby stars.
Bottom line: New mosaic image of the Orion Nebula from the Hubble Space Telescope.
Read more about the image from ESA
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.