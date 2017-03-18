New mosaic of Orion Nebula

This new mosaic image of the Orion Nebula – created by astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope – was released yesterday (March 17, 2017) by ESA. The large composite image of the nebula’s central region is a combination of visual and near-infrared data.

The Orion Nebula is the closest region of star formation, only 1,400 light-years away from Earth. As ESA described it in a statement:

It is a turbulent place — stars are being born, planetary systems are forming and the radiation unleashed by young massive stars is carving cavities in the nebula and disrupting the growth of smaller, nearby stars.

Bottom line: New mosaic image of the Orion Nebula from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Read more about the image from ESA