Wicked fast aurora

By in Today's Image | March 7, 2017

Photographer Tommy Richardsen called it ‘wicked fast,’ saying it started a second or 2 before he clicked the shutter button, and faded before the 13-second exposure was over.

Tommy Richardsen captured this aurora image in Nordreisa, a municipality in northern Norway, on March 2, 2017. Thanks for catching it and sharing it with us, Tommy!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

