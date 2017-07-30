menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

255,305 subscribers and counting ...

This is not a mystical tree …

By in Today's Image | July 30, 2017

It’s an aerial view of glacial river patterns in Iceland. Manish Mamtani used a drone to capture this image.

Image via Manish Mamtani.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Orion the Hunter returns before dawn

5 hours ago

Moon, Jupiter and Spica on July 28

2 days ago

Tonight

Orion the Hunter returns before dawn

Today's Image

This is not a mystical tree …

This is not a mystical tree …

We're Social all the time