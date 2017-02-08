Funnel cloud from Rio last night

Helio C. Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil captured these photos last night (February 7, 2017). He wrote:
They show very interesting cloud formations that were part of an approaching storm cell at sunset. The threatening formations included a very interesting funnel cloud and also lenticular clouds
The photos were taken with my Canon PowerShot SX60 HS at high zoom amplifications and low ISO (100-250). Post-processing was either 5 to 1 or 3 to 1 stacking and the resulting image had its contrast improved with PhotoScape in order to make the structure of clouds over Rio more easily noticeable.
In spite of the menacing appearance of the clouds no tornado, storm or even rain was reported.
Thank you, Helio!
Bottom line: February 7, 2017 photos from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, showing a funnel cloud around sunset, as seen from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.