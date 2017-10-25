Lone fisherman at Echo Lake

It’s been a beautiful fall in the northeastern U.S. this year. Here’s a photo from earlier in October, captured by Jatinkumar Thakkar. He wrote:
.Took this image from Artist Bluff in Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
Thank you Jatinkumar!
Bottom line: Photo of fall colors in New Hampshire.
