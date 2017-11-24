Cloud-to-cloud shadow over China

Our friend Matthew Chin in Hong Kong got in touch about a series of cloud shadow photos, taken by his friend Cammy Li (Star Cammy on Facebook). Cammy took the photos on September 10, 2017 at 7:55 a.m. HKT. These are shadows cast from cloud to cloud.
Here is Cammy’s original post on Facebook:
Matthew, who writes a blog on sky optics, created the two images below as an explanation of the shadow’s source. He also points to Les Cowley’s discussion of cloud shadows, on the wonderful website Atmospheric Optics. And, as we so often do, we ran this entire post past Les Cowley in advance for his stamp of approval. His comment about Matthew’s explanation:
Definitely correct!
Bottom line: Photos of cloud shadows over Hong Kong, September 10, 2017, by Cammy Li. Explanation by Matthew Chin.
