California’s Alamo Fire, from space

By in Earth | Today's Image | July 11, 2017

Large plume of smoke from the Alamo Fire in southern California, blowing over the eastern Pacific on July 9. Areas burning actively at that time appear in red.

Image via NASA Terra satellite/ NASA Earth Observatory.

On July 9, 2017, NASA’s Terra satellite saw this large plume of smoke from the Alamo Fire raging in southern California. NASA said on July 9 that an estimated 24,000 acres had burned. Late in the day on July 10, a local news source, the Lompoc Record, reported that the fire had not grown substantially since Sunday night and is being held at 28,926 acres with 15-percent containment. It also reported:

The fire behavior, however, remains active, according to Cal Fire. Dry and drought stressed timber, chaparral, and grass in the steep inaccessible terrain continue to challenge control lines.

There are 150 to 200 homes in Tepusquet Canyon that have been under threat, according to officials. The fire is continuing to threaten 133 structures as of Monday morning, and one structure has been destroyed.

Mandatory evacuation remains in place only for Tepusquet Canyon.

Smoke from this fire could be seen over a wide area, from the ground as well as from space, as shown in the image below by Mimi Ditchie.

July 8, 2017 moon from Mimi Ditchie at See Canyon Road near Avila Beach, California. She wrote: “The full moon was a deep red color from the Alamo Fire to our southeast.”

Bottom line: Smoke from the Alamo Fire, blowing over the eastern Pacific Ocean on July 9, seen from space.

Via NASA Earth Observatory

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

