Bye bye winter sky

From our friends at Project Nightflight, who wrote:
Winter is over! Sometimes the weather gives the opposite impression, but if you look at the night sky these days the change is already becoming clear. The next few weeks are the last chance to observe Sirius, Orion and the Hyades in the evening sky. Then we say goodbye to our old friends of the winter skies. As the winter constellations are already low in the west in the evening hours, the cold nights come to an end and spring is finally in the air.
Bottom line: Project Nightflight photo of late winter sky in Austria.
