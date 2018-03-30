menu
Bye bye winter sky

By in Today's Image | March 30, 2018

“The next few weeks are the last chance to observe Sirius, Orion and the Hyades in the evening sky. Then we say goodbye to our old friends of the winter skies.”

This image was shot on a cold and windy night around full moon at an observing site in Austria. The intense moonlight turned the night sky blue and brightly illuminated the fast moving clouds overhead. Image via Project NIghtflight.

From our friends at Project Nightflight, who wrote:

Winter is over! Sometimes the weather gives the opposite impression, but if you look at the night sky these days the change is already becoming clear. The next few weeks are the last chance to observe Sirius, Orion and the Hyades in the evening sky. Then we say goodbye to our old friends of the winter skies. As the winter constellations are already low in the west in the evening hours, the cold nights come to an end and spring is finally in the air.

Bottom line: Project Nightflight photo of late winter sky in Austria.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

