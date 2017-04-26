menu
Black dog, rising moon, San Juan Islands

By in Today's Image | April 26, 2017

This black dog’s name is Smokey. He belongs to James Younger, who captured this photo April 19, 2017 while camping at the San Juan Islands in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

Photo by James Younger.

