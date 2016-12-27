Arc and 2 sundogs over Illinois

Russ Adams in Pike County, Illinois caught this beautiful scene on December 22, 2016. The upside-down rainbow-like arc above is called a circumzenithal arc. The circle around the setting sun is called a 22-degree halo, and this halo has two sun dogs, or bright spots, visible on it.

Amazing and beautiful catch, Russ! Thank you.

