See it! Super Blue Moon eclipse photos

The total lunar eclipse of January 31, 2018, is over, and many saw it! The photos on this page were submitted or posted to EarthSky Facebook from around the world. The January 31 full moon is the third in a series of three straight full moon supermoons – that is, super-close full moons. It’s the first of two Blue Moons in 2018. So wasn’t just a total lunar eclipse, or a Blue Moon, or a supermoon. It was all three … a super Blue Moon total eclipse!

Here’s who saw the eclipse:

From the chart above, you can see that the eclipse wasn’t visible from the entire globe, and it took place at moonset for the Americas. So – in the photos that came into our site today, mostly from North America, but a few from other parts of the globe – we could see the progression in how people viewed the eclipse.

For example, those farthest east in North America saw the moon set while the partial eclipse was in progress:

As the minutes ticked by, and the January 31 eclipse progressed, the line of sunrise – and corresponding line of moonset – was moving westward across North America.

That’s why those on the westernmost part of the continent saw the moon most fully eclipsed. Many had very good views indeed!

The eclipse wasn’t just a North American phenomenon. Look back at the map above, and you’ll see that those in Asia, Australia and New Zealand had a wonderful view of it!

And then there was those who missed the eclipse entirely because of clouds or because of being on the wrong side of Earth – the daytime side – when this full moon eclipse took place. For those folks … yay online viewing!

And some didn’t see the eclipse, but simply enjoyed the splendor of the full moon, which was, after all, a supermoon and therefore brighter than an ordinary full moon.

Bottom line: Photos from around the world of the January 31, 2018, Blue Moon, supermoon and total lunar eclipse! Thank you to all who submitted!