Solar minimum is coming

The sun is heading towards a solar minimum, say NASA scientists, expected in 2019-2020.
During solar minimum, intense activity – such as sunspots and solar flares – subsides, and the suns’s activity changes form. For example, during solar minimum, the sun can develop long-lived coronal holes. And during solar minimum, the effects of Earth’s upper atmosphere on satellites in low Earth orbit changes too. There are unique space weather effects that get stronger during solar minimum. Find out these things and more, in this new NASA ScienceCast video.
Bottom line: NASA video on the upcoming solar minimum.
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.