Solar minimum is coming

By in Space | July 5, 2017

About every 11 years, our sun enters solar minimum, during which sunspots and solar flares subside. But that doesn’t mean the sun becomes dull. Solar activity just changes form.

The sun is heading towards a solar minimum, say NASA scientists, expected in 2019-2020.

During solar minimum, intense activity – such as sunspots and solar flares – subsides, and the suns’s activity changes form. For example, during solar minimum, the sun can develop long-lived coronal holes. And during solar minimum, the effects of Earth’s upper atmosphere on satellites in low Earth orbit changes too. There are unique space weather effects that get stronger during solar minimum. Find out these things and more, in this new NASA ScienceCast video.

Bottom line: NASA video on the upcoming solar minimum.

Read more from NASA

