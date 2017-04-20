menu
Photos of close asteroid 2014 JO25

By in Space | Today's Image | April 20, 2017

Large asteroid 2014 JO25 safely passed Earth on April 19, 2017 at some 1,098,733 miles (1,768,239 km) or about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon. Images from the EarthSky community here.

Read more: Asteroid 2014 JO25 bigger than expected

Mark Hunter in the village of Woolpit in the U.K. captured this image with an 8-inch telescope. He wrote: “13 shots at various exposures from 30s – 2mins. Stacked in pixinsight, finished off in lightroom.”

Gary Marshall wrote: “Asteroid is the faint black streak moving from near bottom center towards top left.”

Asteroid_2014_JO25_April_19_2017

Steven Bellavia of Mattituck, New York captured the time-lapse video above. It’s from single 30-second shots, where this fast moving asteroid appears as a streak, entering from the right side of the frame. The image size is 1.3 degrees x 2.0 degrees.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

