Asteroid Day 2017 is June 30

The third annual International Asteroid Day happens tomorrow, June 30, 2017. According to its organizers, Asteroid Day is a global awareness campaign to help people learn about asteroids and what we can do to protect our planet from asteroid impacts.

Asteroid Day is held on the anniversary of the largest asteroid impact in Earth’s recent history – an event that took place in Siberia on June 30, 1908, known as the Tunguska explosion. A small asteroid apparently exploded over Tunguska, Siberia. It released the equivalent of 100 tons of TNT, devastating an area of about 800 square miles, the size of a major metropolitan city.

NASA will mark Asteroid Day 2017 at noon EDT Friday, June 30, with a program airing on NASA TV on how researchers find, track and characterize NEOs – asteroids and comets that come within the vicinity of Earth’s orbit and could pose an impact hazard to Earth – and how NASA is working to get our nation prepared to respond to a potential impact threat. Watch here.

NASA Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson said in a statement:

At NASA, every day is an asteroid day, but we value the international collaboration for a designated day to call attention to the importance of detecting and tracking hazardous asteroids.

The NASA broadcast will be part of a 24-hour Asteroid Day program from Broadcasting Center Europe, beginning at 9 p.m. ETD June 29 (1 a.m. June 30 UTC translate to your time zone) and streaming online here.

Here’s the premise of Asteroid Day, in the words of co-founder Dr. Brian May, astrophysicist, guitarist and songwriter for the band Queen:

Our goal is to dedicate one day each year to learn about asteroids, the origins of our universe, and to support the resources necessary to see, track and deflect dangerous asteroids from Earth’s orbital path. Asteroids are a natural disaster we know how to prevent.

For asteroid news and updates, follow AsteroidWatch on Twitter:

Tweets by AsteroidWatch

Bottom line: International Asteroid Day 2017 happens on Friday, June 30.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!