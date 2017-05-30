Full-sphere, 360-degree ISS transit

Erwin Matys of Project Nightflight in Vienna, Austria wrote:

Currently the International Space Station makes a series of convenient evening passes for European stargazers. On the evening of May 26, we managed to photograph a nice twilight transit from one of our favorite observing sites in Austria, about 50 kilometers north of Vienna. To show the complete arc of the passage we combined seven individual 60 second shots that were made with a Theta S full-sphere cam.

During its transit the ISS blinked on and off between the passing clouds.